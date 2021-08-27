Advertisement

St. Albans man charged with sexually assaulting child under 12

30-year old Corey Farley was arrested at his home Tuesday.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (MORNING SENTINEL) - A St. Albans man is charged with sexually assaulted a child younger than 12, according to the Morning Sentinel.

The newspaper reports 30-year old Corey Farley was arrested at his home Tuesday.

He’s charged with gross sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office received a tip in July.

The sheriff told the newspaper the assaults reportedly happened for several months in 2020.

Farley’s bail is set at 50-thousand dollars cash.

Copyright 2021 MORNING SENTINEL. All rights reserved.

