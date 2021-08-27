Advertisement

Senator Susan Collins says warning signs and missteps lead to Kabul airport attack

TV5 spoke with Senator Susan Collins today about what she says are the warning signs and missteps that lead to yesterday's attack by ISIS K.(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - TV5 spoke with Senator Susan Collins Friday about the evacuations that are on-going in Afghanistan, especially after yesterday’s attack on the Kabul Airport.

13 U.S. service men and women were killed along with dozens of Afghan citizens.

She says she still believes in leaving Afghanistan but one clear mistake has hindered the evacuation process.

”One of the worst mistakes that was made was taking our troops out of Afghanistan prior to doing the evacuation. That caused the president to have to reverse course and send 6,000 troops into Afghanistan. It would’ve been much better to keep the troops there, begin the evacuations quietly back in April,” said Senator Collins.

Senator Collins also says allowing the Taliban to safe guard the perimeter of the Kabul Airport was one factor that lead to yesterday’s attack.

”This is exactly what I feared might happen. Given the intelligence warnings and the fact that the U.S. Government turned over control to the Taliban to safe guard the perimeter. I think that was a tragic error,” said Senator Collins.

