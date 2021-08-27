Advertisement

Pedestrian hit, killed in Maine grocery store parking lot

Police did not release any details about the person who died or the driver of the vehicle, but they did say that no children were involved.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FALMOUTH, Maine (WMTW) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed in front of the Hannaford in Falmouth late Friday morning.

The area remained taped-off just after noon and police said they would likely be on the scene reconstructing what happened for another three hours.

