One woman dead after crash in Litchfield

LITCHFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A Casco woman is dead after a roll-over crash last night in Litchfield.

It happened around 7:30 on the Richmond Road.

Police say the driver, 36-year-old Heather Priest, went off the road and her car rolled over several times.

She was thrown out of the car.

Priest was flown to a Lewiston hospital where she later died.

The crash is still under investigation but police say alcohol may have contributed to it.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.