One woman dead after crash in Litchfield
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LITCHFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A Casco woman is dead after a roll-over crash last night in Litchfield.
It happened around 7:30 on the Richmond Road.
Police say the driver, 36-year-old Heather Priest, went off the road and her car rolled over several times.
She was thrown out of the car.
Priest was flown to a Lewiston hospital where she later died.
The crash is still under investigation but police say alcohol may have contributed to it.
