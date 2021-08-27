Advertisement

Old Town woman indicted by a Penobscot Grand Jury on charges of depraved indifference murder and manslaughter

A Penobscot County grand jury indicted 28-year-old Hillary Goding Friday.
Hillary Goding
Hillary Goding(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The mother from Old Town accused of the death of her 3-year-old daughter is now formally charged with depraved indifference murder and manslaughter.

A Penobscot County grand jury indicted 28-year-old Hillary Goding Friday.

Court records showed that her daughter had fentanyl in her system when she died in June.

Goding was initially charged with manslaughter.

Court records say her daughter was exposed to drugs on June 3rd, but Goding did not call 911 until the girl stopped breathing the next day.

Goding was arrested on June 6th, the same day her daughter was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Goding is also charged with violating of conditions of release.

A police report says Goding is accused of violating a no-contact order at least a dozen times since she’s been in jail.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our reporter is on scene gathering information. We will update this story as details become...
Large police presence at Brewer Walmart for armed standoff
A pedestrian was hit late Friday morning in front of Hannaford in Falmouth
Pedestrian hit, killed in Maine grocery store parking lot
The move follows the governor's mandate that health care workers get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Maine hospital stops scheduling employees who are not vaccinated
Red and blue lights
Body found on Martin Stream Road in Fairfield Wednesday afternoon has identified
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
391 new coronavirus cases in Maine

Latest News

Maine paper mill explosion means huge tax hike for residents
The name of the business is VOLTA, and will feature about 8-thousand square feet of bouldering...
Largest climbing gym north of Portland to open in Trenton
Heart of Ellsworth is continuing phase one of a downtown Ellsworth outdoor public art mural and...
Heart of Ellsworth looking for mural artists
The owners of the Whale's Tooth Pub in Lincolnville have a new tactic to bring in employees...
Lincolnville pub renovates inn to offer affordable lodging for potential hires
Maine Department of Public Safety
Maine Department of Public Safety names new Capitol Police Chief