Old Town woman indicted by a Penobscot Grand Jury on charges of depraved indifference murder and manslaughter

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The mother from Old Town accused of the death of her 3-year-old daughter is now formally charged with depraved indifference murder and manslaughter.

A Penobscot County grand jury indicted 28-year-old Hillary Goding Friday.

Court records showed that her daughter had fentanyl in her system when she died in June.

Goding was initially charged with manslaughter.

Court records say her daughter was exposed to drugs on June 3rd, but Goding did not call 911 until the girl stopped breathing the next day.

Goding was arrested on June 6th, the same day her daughter was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Goding is also charged with violating of conditions of release.

A police report says Goding is accused of violating a no-contact order at least a dozen times since she’s been in jail.

