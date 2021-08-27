Maine paper mill explosion means huge tax hike for residents

JAY, Maine (WMTW) - Taxes are going up significantly in the town of Jay as a result of last year’s explosion at the Pixelle paper mill in town.

That explosion in the plant digester had a major financial impact on the community. The company laid off 175 people and is now only running one paper machine instead of two. Before the explosion, the mill was worth $330 million. Now, it is worth just $108 million, meaning a huge loss of tax revenue. That loss in revenue will be passed on to taxpayers.

The average home in Jay valued at $150,000 will see an increase in taxes of $375 each year.

Brenda Marcotte has owned her home for seven years and has three children in the local school system. She says the increase will be a tough financial pill to swallow for most people in town.

“I don’t think I can do anything really,” worried Marcotte. “Just go day-by-day figuring out how we’re going to do it.”

Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere says the town has no other options if they want to maintain the services people in town have come to expect.

“The town will apply for sudden and severe valuation loss with the State, which re-sets our State valuation quicker than it normally would,” LaFreniere said. “So we’re eligible for additional revenue sharing and funding for our schools for education.”

People who are facing hardship can apply for assistance from the town, but some worry that there won’t be enough help to go around.

Barbara and Gary Beaudette have owned their home for 37 years. They are both retired and expect their taxes to go from $900 t0 $1,200.

“That’s a big chunk for us because we’re on fixed income,” said Gary Baudette. “So, it’s like I have to make a choice. Am I going to pack my bags and head out somewhere else where the taxes are low or stick it out?”

The future of the mill remains unclear. New tax bills will be going out this fall.

