Maine Department of Public Safety names new Capitol Police Chief

Maine Department of Public Safety
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Public Safety has a new Capitol Police Chief.

He replaces the former chief who retired in January after a controversy over his social media posts.

The new chief, Matthew Clancy comes from Massachusetts.

He’s been in law enforcement for more than 35 years with 19 of those years as a Police Chief.

Russell Gauvin was initially put on paid administrative at the first of the year.

It came after he posted to his personal social media pages support for far-right conspiracy theories.

Gauvin was the Capitol Police Chief for 15 years before leaving.

Clancy starts his new job in mid-October.

