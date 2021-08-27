Maine Department of Public Safety names new Capitol Police Chief
The new chief, Matthew Clancy comes from Massachusetts.
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Public Safety has a new Capitol Police Chief.
He replaces the former chief who retired in January after a controversy over his social media posts.
He’s been in law enforcement for more than 35 years with 19 of those years as a Police Chief.
Russell Gauvin was initially put on paid administrative at the first of the year.
It came after he posted to his personal social media pages support for far-right conspiracy theories.
Gauvin was the Capitol Police Chief for 15 years before leaving.
Clancy starts his new job in mid-October.
