Maine college accelerates wage increases as labor shortage continues

Hourly workers who are eligible for benefits will make at least $17 per hour.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK, Maine (WMTW) - Starting on Monday, Aug. 30, Bowdoin College is raising its minimum wage.

Hourly workers who are eligible for benefits will make at least $17 per hour, up from $15.50.

The college says there will be compensation adjustments for nearly all of the more than 330 support staff at the school.

Bowdoin was planning to increase its minimum wage to $17 in 2022 but moved the timeline up due to the labor shortage in Maine.

The school has already raised its minimum wage twice since October 2019, when the rate was $12.65.

Many people have left the workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Bowdoin says vacancies for hourly positions at the school are significantly higher than normal.

The higher wage is meant to help attract new workers.

“When combined with a benefits package that is among the very best in Maine, the higher hourly rates are expected to draw more interest from job seekers in the region,” said Matt Orlando, Bowdoin’s senior vice president for finance and administration and treasurer.

