Lincolnville pub renovates inn to offer affordable lodging for potential hires

LINCOLNVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The owners of the Whale’s Tooth Pub in Lincolnville have a new tactic to bring in employees during a time when help is hard to find.

Chris and Martha Nickerson purchased the Whale’s Tooth Pub back in January but say the competition for a limited pool of workers has been difficult.

They say several potential hires were concerned about finding a place to live in the area.

To solve that they’ve purchased and renovated the former Belfast Breeze Inn to offer affordable lodging for their employees.

Now renamed as the Northport Inn and Lodge, it will provide 21 housing units, and they say they’ll keep prices low year-round.

”We’re sort of do whatever it takes type of owners,” said Chris Nickerson, owner of Whale’s Tooth Pub. ”This was an acute issue that not only we’re facing but all of our friends are facing as well so we decided to bite the bullet and buy another business right now. So we’re excited about it, we have no regrets, and we’re super focused.”\

Two employees of the Whale’s Tooth are already living at the property.

They plan to offer housing for hires of other food and hospitality businesses as well.

