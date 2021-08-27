Advertisement

Largest climbing gym north of Portland to open in Trenton

The name of the business is VOLTA, and will feature about 8-thousand square feet of bouldering and rope climbing.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TRENTON, Maine (WABI) - If you’ve driven between Ellsworth and MDI this summer, you may have noticed the large structure going up on route 3 in Trenton.

The building will soon be an indoor climbing gym and fitness and community center. The name of the business is “Volta,” and will feature about eight-thousand square feet of bouldering and rope climbing. Volta will also have a full service gym, yoga space, and variety of programs for people of all ages.

Volta co-owner Ann Grinnell says the response from the community about the new building has been extremely positive.

”Its the most exhilarating part of the whole thing actually, is just getting the feedback from the community and the town, hearing from schools, from people, from climbers. There’s nothing like it in the area, so it feels like a fulfillment of a real need.”

Volta hopes to open sometime in December, and plans to do a members-only soft opening for about a month before it opens to the public.

