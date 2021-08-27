Large police presence at Brewer Walmart for armed standoff
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - State Police and other local law enforcements officers are scene at the Walmart parking lot in Brewer for an armed standoff. Authorities say a person is barricaded inside a vehicle.
As a precaution the store is currently on lockdown and authorities continue to expand the perimeter around the vehicle, moving people farther away from the scene.
The incident started about 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Our reporter spoke with an employee of a nearby business who said he talked to a Penobscot County Sheriff’s deputy.
The employee said the deputy told him that someone walked into Walmart, refused to pay for something, then pulled out a gun and locked himself in his trailer in the Walmart parking lot.
Earlier our reporter saw multiple people putting on tactical gear. The spokesperson for Maine State Police tells TV5 a crisis negotiation team is also scene.
The TV5 crew has been repeatedly moved back for safety.
We will update this story as details become available.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.