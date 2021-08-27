Large police presence at Brewer Walmart for armed standoff

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - State Police and other local law enforcements officers are scene at the Walmart parking lot in Brewer for an armed standoff. Authorities say a person is barricaded inside a vehicle.

As a precaution the store is currently on lockdown and authorities continue to expand the perimeter around the vehicle, moving people farther away from the scene.

The incident started about 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Our reporter spoke with an employee of a nearby business who said he talked to a Penobscot County Sheriff’s deputy.

The employee said the deputy told him that someone walked into Walmart, refused to pay for something, then pulled out a gun and locked himself in his trailer in the Walmart parking lot.

We have not yet confirmed any information with authorities. I just spoke with an employee at Urban Garden Center nearby and they said they spoke with a Penobscot County Sheriff earlier. He says the sheriff told him that someone walked into Walmart and refused to pay for (1/2) pic.twitter.com/z561F9yB6r — Owen Kingsley (@OwenKingsleyTV) August 27, 2021

Something and put a gun to his head and locked himself in his trailer in the Walmart parking lot. There is still a heavy police presence around the area with heavily armed police. (2/2) @WABI_TV5 — Owen Kingsley (@OwenKingsleyTV) August 27, 2021

Earlier our reporter saw multiple people putting on tactical gear. The spokesperson for Maine State Police tells TV5 a crisis negotiation team is also scene.

The TV5 crew has been repeatedly moved back for safety.

We will update this story as details become available.

Since we’ve arrived on scene 20 minutes ago, 5 more sheriff cruisers have arrived with sirens and lights. Multiple people are getting dressed into tactical gear @WABI_TV5 pic.twitter.com/SJffkFU7dB — Owen Kingsley (@OwenKingsleyTV) August 27, 2021

