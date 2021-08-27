Heart of Ellsworth looking for mural artists

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Heart of Ellsworth is continuing phase one of a downtown Ellsworth outdoor public art mural and is inviting artists to submit qualifications through a Request for Qualifications process on its website.

The selected artist will work with the Heart of Ellsworth Mural Committee, community groups and volunteers to research potential subjects for the mural. The Request for Qualifications is open until October 4th.

Heart of Ellsworth says it hopes to have a mural artist chosen in late October or early November.

”The concept really is to find a mural artist who is really willing to work with the community,” said Heart of Ellsworth Executive Director Cara Romano. “We have zero preconceived notions of what should be on the wall. But we do know that it needs to connect to the community and needs to be coming from the community, but through this artists, sort of, illustrative voice if you will.”>

To submit you portfolio to be be considered as the mural artis in Ellsworth, visit heartofellsworth.org

