Advertisement

Heart of Ellsworth looking for mural artists

Heart of Ellsworth is continuing phase one of a downtown Ellsworth outdoor public art mural and...
Heart of Ellsworth is continuing phase one of a downtown Ellsworth outdoor public art mural and is inviting artists to submit qualifications through a Request for Qualifications process on its website.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Heart of Ellsworth is continuing phase one of a downtown Ellsworth outdoor public art mural and is inviting artists to submit qualifications through a Request for Qualifications process on its website.

The selected artist will work with the Heart of Ellsworth Mural Committee, community groups and volunteers to research potential subjects for the mural. The Request for Qualifications is open until October 4th.

Heart of Ellsworth says it hopes to have a mural artist chosen in late October or early November.

”The concept really is to find a mural artist who is really willing to work with the community,” said Heart of Ellsworth Executive Director Cara Romano. “We have zero preconceived notions of what should be on the wall. But we do know that it needs to connect to the community and needs to be coming from the community, but through this artists, sort of, illustrative voice if you will.”>

To submit you portfolio to be be considered as the mural artis in Ellsworth, visit heartofellsworth.org

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our reporter is on scene gathering information. We will update this story as details become...
Large police presence at Brewer Walmart for armed standoff
A pedestrian was hit late Friday morning in front of Hannaford in Falmouth
Pedestrian hit, killed in Maine grocery store parking lot
The move follows the governor's mandate that health care workers get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Maine hospital stops scheduling employees who are not vaccinated
Red and blue lights
Body found on Martin Stream Road in Fairfield Wednesday afternoon has identified
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
391 new coronavirus cases in Maine

Latest News

Maine paper mill explosion means huge tax hike for residents
The name of the business is VOLTA, and will feature about 8-thousand square feet of bouldering...
Largest climbing gym north of Portland to open in Trenton
The owners of the Whale's Tooth Pub in Lincolnville have a new tactic to bring in employees...
Lincolnville pub renovates inn to offer affordable lodging for potential hires
Maine Department of Public Safety
Maine Department of Public Safety names new Capitol Police Chief