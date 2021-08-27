Advertisement

Health leaders address Maine’s healthcare worker shortage

As Maine continues to grapple with a health care worker shortage, health officials are urging...
As Maine continues to grapple with a health care worker shortage, health officials are urging workers and the public to get vaccinated.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As Maine continues to grapple with a healthcare worker shortage, health officials are urging workers and the public to get vaccinated.

That’s because many healthcare workers are out of work right now due to becoming infected with COVID-19, or having been exposed.

Leaders of four Maine healthcare systems came together Thursday with a plea to the community and health care workers to get vaccinated.

Earlier this month Governor Mills issued a mandate requiring all health care works get vaccinated by October 1st.

Health officials say they do not want to see employees leave due to the mandate.

They believe vaccines are important for their own health and for the health of their patients and the community.

”It is certainly our obligation to create a safe environment for all of our patients and care team members and it’s part of our mission to create a healthier Maine,” said Dr. Joan Boomsma, Chief Medical Officer for MaineHealth.

“We have vaccinated against other communicable diseases in the past and we will continue to do so, and this is just one another effort there,” said Dr. James Jarvis of Northern Light Health.

Dr. Steven Diaz from MaineGeneral says the workforce issue has heightened here in Maine, with no end in sight.

