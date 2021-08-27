Advertisement

Governor Janet Mills orders flags at half-staff in honor of lives lost in Kabul attack

Gov. Janet Mills announced Tuesday afternoon that she has vetoed a bill to create a...
Gov. Janet Mills announced Tuesday afternoon that she has vetoed a bill to create a consumer-owned utility in Maine. (FILE)(wmtw)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Janet Mills, following a nationwide directive of President Biden, is ordering all United States and Maine state flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of those who lost their lives in Thursday’s Kabul attack.

President Biden announced the directive to lower United States flags in honor of the victims through Monday, August 30th.

Governor Mills released the following statement in her announcement:

“Like all Maine people, I was deeply saddened to learn of the deaths of service members and civilians in deadly attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan today. I am praying for a swift recovery for the people who are injured and for a safe evacuation for the people who remain in harm’s way.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The move follows the governor's mandate that health care workers get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Maine hospital stops scheduling employees who are not vaccinated
Police identify body recovered from Penobscot River last week
Red and blue lights
Body found on Martin Stream Road in Fairfield Wednesday afternoon has identified
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Brunswick route 1 crash
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in six-vehicle pileup in Brunswick

Latest News

Ellsworth Elementary Middle School
Ellsworth School Department reverses course, requiring masks
Tatum the dog has a following more than 3 million strong across social media... mainly for his...
Meet Tatum- a viral social media dog from Hermon
Hooper's Orchard in Monroe
Apple picking underway at Monroe family orchard
Handcuffs
Caribou man sentenced to 4 years on various drug charges