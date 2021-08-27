Governor Janet Mills orders flags at half-staff in honor of lives lost in Kabul attack

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Janet Mills, following a nationwide directive of President Biden, is ordering all United States and Maine state flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of those who lost their lives in Thursday’s Kabul attack.

President Biden announced the directive to lower United States flags in honor of the victims through Monday, August 30th.

Governor Mills released the following statement in her announcement:

“Like all Maine people, I was deeply saddened to learn of the deaths of service members and civilians in deadly attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan today. I am praying for a swift recovery for the people who are injured and for a safe evacuation for the people who remain in harm’s way.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.