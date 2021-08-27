Advertisement

Former Bangor school committee member indicted by a Penobscot County grand jury on charges of aggravated criminal invasion of computer privacy and theft

39-year-old John Hiatt was also indicted by a grand jury today for aggravated criminal invasion of computer privacy and theft.
John Hiatt
John Hiatt(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot county treasurer and former Bangor school committee member accused of stalking and harassing a woman has been formally charged with the crime.

Court records say in May Hiatt stole a woman’s cell phone, used it to change her Facebook log in, then posed as her online - among other crimes.

Hiatt was also arrested earlier this month for possession of child pornography.

He resigned from the Bangor School committee after that arrest.

But he says he will not leave his position as county treasurer.

