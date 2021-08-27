Families call on US to change policy at Canadian border

CALAIS, Maine (WABI) - It’s been almost three weeks since Canada opened its border to all American travelers vaccinated against COVID-19. Here in the United States, the rules won’t be relaxed until September 21st, at the earliest.

Two families impacted by the current policy are sharing their calls for change with TV5.

“I’m 30 years old now,” said Deanna Bowen. “I don’t know how much time I have left with my parents. So, I’m sorry, it’s tough when we’re not hearing anything about a border reopening plan, especially for families.”

Deanna Bowen lives in Calais, just over the border from family in New Brunswick. Due to travel and testing restrictions, that 10 minute drive has been nearly impossible during the pandemic.

Bowen says she is vaccinated, but the lack of available COVID-19 tests in rural Maine, and the unreliability of their turnaround time makes it hard for her to travel over the border. And, some of her family members in Canada cannot come over here to their residency status.

“It’s been 17 months with no action, no talk of a border reopening plan,” Bowen said. “And it’s frustrating. I’ve missed almost 2 years of my nephew’s life. We’re not going to get this time back.”

After being separated for about eight months, Adrienne d’Entremont and her son moved to Nova Scotia in November 2020 to be with Adrienne’s boyfriend, Michel.

Adrienne and Michel decided to tie the knot last month, and her house in Blue Hill was sold. Her belongings still sit in storage in Maine.

It’s a problem she says highlights the discrepancies between being able to fly over the border, and restrictions on land.

“Our option right now is, my husband would have to take a flight from Halifax, probably connect to Boston, take a bus from Boston to Maine,” d’Entremont said. “And that’s not safer at all than just driving across the border. You’re in your own car, you have more control, there’s less exposure. And that doesn’t even account for the fact that that’s a lot of money, and time.”

“If you can afford a plane ticket, you can hop on a plane from Canada, you have a couple of connecting flights, and you can fly into an American airport,” said Bowen. “No quarantine, no negative test result needed to enter the states, just to enter the plane. It’s the land border that’s closed.”

Both women are part of a campaign called Let Us Reunite, and its Canadian counterpart, Faces of Advocacy.

They’re calling on the Biden administration to, at a minimum, match current Canadian policy. Senator Susan Collins agrees.

“I’m going to gather the border senators to see if there’s more that we can do,” Sen. Collins said Friday. “I was involved in the effort to convince the Canadian government to reopen its border to American visitors and family members, and that was successful with safeguards that were prudent and made sense. It’s ironic that that effort succeeded and our effort to lobby our own government has been met with a stonewall so far.”

“It’s been long enough,” said d’Entremont. “We deserve to know what’s gonna happen. What’s the plan?”

