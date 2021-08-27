Advertisement

Ellsworth School Department reverses course, requiring masks

Ellsworth Elementary Middle School
Ellsworth Elementary Middle School(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Ellsworth School Department changed its masking rules at an emergency board meeting tonight.

The new requirements are for universal masking for children under the age of 12, as well as for universal masking for all students when Penobscot or Hancock counties have a “high” or “substantial” community transmission level, according to the US CDC.

The original plan was for optional mask-wearing for all students, except for areas of “high traffic,” which included hallways, assemblies, and other criteria.

Parents on both sides spoke out during the public comment portion of the meeting, which had a few tense moments, including the ejection of one parent.

Under current CDC county levels, masking would be required for all students at the district. The board plans to revisit the rules for students under 12 when they are eligible to be vaccinated.

