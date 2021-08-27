Cooler & Comfortable Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure moving to our north with keep us under mostly clear skies this evening & will bring a nice start to the weekend. Tonight, will be on the cooler side with clear skies & light winds, lows will drop into the upper 40s & low 50s. Some areas of patchy fog will be possible.

For Saturday, skies will be mostly clear to start, but as the high-pressure system moves to our east, mid to high level clouds will move into the region. Highs will max out in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Clouds will thicken up Saturday night and a few showers will move into western locations.

A warm front will start to move through on Sunday. This will bring more clouds and the chance of some scattered showers especially over northern & western locations. Due to the clouds & showers, highs will only reach the upper 60s to low 70s.

Warm front will pass through on Monday. Behind the front dew points will start to creep back up into the mid 60s and the humidity will increase for one day. Scattered showers & storms will also be possible as a cold front will move through that evening.

After Monday conditions should be quiet & seasonable for the rest of the week. It does look like highs may head in a cooler direction by Labor Day weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows dropping into the upper 40s & low 50s. Much less humid conditions. Winds will light & variable with some patchy fog possible.

SATURDAY: Comfortable day with very little humidity. It will start off mostly sunny, but mid to high level clouds will move in. Highs will reach into the 70s. A few showers to the west during the night. ESE wind around 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. Highs maxing out in the 60s & low 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. Highs in the 70s & low 80s with dew points gradually climbing.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs becoming seasonable in the 70s & low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s & low 80s.

