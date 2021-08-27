271 new cases of coronavirus, 2 more deaths

Latest coronavirus cases and vaccination rates for Maine (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - Two more Mainers died with COVID, one from Penobscot County and the other from Aroostook.

The Maine CDC also is reporting 271 new coronavirus cases. There are 59 patients in critical care. 27 are on ventilators.

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases in Maine (WABI TV)

Penobscot County recording 24 new cases. 14 in Waldo. 13 in Kennebec and 12 in Somerset.

Washington County showing no new cases.

62.45% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated, according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

2,945 new coronavirus vaccinations were given out in Maine.

The U.S. CDC’s face covering recommendation for indoor public settings now applies to all but two Maine counties, Sagadahoc and Cumberland.

Eight counties - Aroostook, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Somerset, Franklin, Waldo, Hancock and York - are all classified as having “high” levels of covid-19 community transmission.

The six other counties have substantial levels.

