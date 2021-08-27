Advertisement

271 new cases of coronavirus, 2 more deaths

One person in Penobscot County and another in Aroostook County died with the virus, according to Maine CDC
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccination rates for Maine
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccination rates for Maine(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - Two more Mainers died with COVID, one from Penobscot County and the other from Aroostook.

The Maine CDC also is reporting 271 new coronavirus cases. There are 59 patients in critical care. 27 are on ventilators.

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases in Maine
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases in Maine(WABI TV)

Penobscot County recording 24 new cases. 14 in Waldo. 13 in Kennebec and 12 in Somerset.

Washington County showing no new cases.

62.45% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated, according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

2,945 new coronavirus vaccinations were given out in Maine.

The U.S. CDC’s face covering recommendation for indoor public settings now applies to all but two Maine counties, Sagadahoc and Cumberland.

Eight counties - Aroostook, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Somerset, Franklin, Waldo, Hancock and York - are all classified as having “high” levels of covid-19 community transmission.

The six other counties have substantial levels.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The move follows the governor's mandate that health care workers get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Maine hospital stops scheduling employees who are not vaccinated
Red and blue lights
Body found on Martin Stream Road in Fairfield Wednesday afternoon has identified
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
391 new coronavirus cases in Maine
Police identify body recovered from Penobscot River last week
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

Latest News

30-year old Corey Farley was arrested at his home Tuesday.
St. Albans man charged with sexually assaulting child under 12
Hourly workers who are eligible for benefits will make at least $17 per hour.
Maine college accelerates wage increases as labor shortage continues
Health care workers have until October 1 to be fully vaccinated.
Lawsuit challenging Maine’s health care worker vaccine mandate
Ellsworth Elementary Middle School
Ellsworth School Department reverses course, requiring masks