Advertisement

WATCH: Suspect leads police on high-speed chase in stolen Amazon van

By WBZ Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLESLEY, Mass. (WBZ) - Police in Massachusetts say a man stole an Amazon delivery van on Wednesday and led authorities on a high-speed chase.

The chase wove its way through several towns, and was caught on camera by a home security system at one point as the van sped through a neighborhood.

The driver even used the stolen van to ram a police cruiser along the way.

State police troopers later deployed tire deflation devices and the chase ended at about 7:20 p.m.

Police arrested 23-year-old Cameron Mignon. He is charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and failure to stop for police.

State police say he will likely face more charges.

Copyright 2021 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify body recovered from Penobscot River last week
Red and blue lights
Body found on Martin Stream Road in Fairfield Wednesday afternoon has identified
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
The move follows the governor's mandate that health care workers get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Maine hospital stops scheduling employees who are not vaccinated
Brunswick route 1 crash
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in six-vehicle pileup in Brunswick

Latest News

Waterville mayor offers to work a shift at local businesses
Waterville mayor offers to work a shift at local businesses
The COVID-19 pandemic is causing many nurses to suffer burnout and, in some cases, lead to...
1 in 3 Americans had COVID-19 by end of 2020, study says
A fatal shooting scene is seen via aerial view in Kankakee, Illinois, on Thursday. Two people...
Mayor: 2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting near Illinois courthouse
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Official: Several US Marines killed in Kabul airport suicide attacks
The COVID-19 pandemic is causing many nurses to suffer burnout and, in some cases, lead to...
Hospitals face staffing shortages during pandemic