Advertisement

Starting pay for Brunswick crossing guard position raises eyebrows

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Maine (WMTW) - The town of Brunswick is looking for a school crossing guard, and they are willing to pay good money to whoever takes the job.

The town is offering $30 an hour for the position because, officials say, they are having a hard time filling it.

The crossing guard works for two hours per day during the school year: mornings from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and afternoons from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. in all weather conditions.

Since clarifying the hours in the job posting, the town has received a couple of applicants.

“You know, as far as how applications come in now in these current times, since covid has upset all of our worlds, that’s a pretty good response. So I think that’s working,” said Brunswick Human Resources Manager Jody Durisko.

The hiring process involves a thorough background check.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify body recovered from Penobscot River last week
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Brunswick route 1 crash
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in six-vehicle pileup in Brunswick
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus data according to Maine CDC
4,141 new doses of COVID vaccine administered in Maine
Hampden Academy
RSU 22 votes on “flexible” mask-wearing plan

Latest News

Waterville mayor offers to work a shift at local businesses
Waterville mayor offers to work a shift at local businesses
Crossing guard robbed of hearing aid, teeth: 'I get to blow my whistle for another day'
Starting pay for Brunswick crossing guard position raises eyebrows
Maine State Music Theatre to cut season short
Maine State Music Theatre.
Maine State Music Theatre to cut season short