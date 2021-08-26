Starting pay for Brunswick crossing guard position raises eyebrows

BRUNSWICK, Maine (WMTW) - The town of Brunswick is looking for a school crossing guard, and they are willing to pay good money to whoever takes the job.

The town is offering $30 an hour for the position because, officials say, they are having a hard time filling it.

The crossing guard works for two hours per day during the school year: mornings from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and afternoons from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. in all weather conditions.

Since clarifying the hours in the job posting, the town has received a couple of applicants.

“You know, as far as how applications come in now in these current times, since covid has upset all of our worlds, that’s a pretty good response. So I think that’s working,” said Brunswick Human Resources Manager Jody Durisko.

The hiring process involves a thorough background check.

