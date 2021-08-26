Maine’s Senators and Representatives give statements on Thursday attack in Kabul

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s Senators and Representatives have released statements on today’s attack in Kabul.

“Today’s catastrophic attack against American servicemembers and innocent Afghans was a despicable act of terrorism. We owe a tremendous debt to the brave servicemembers who are engaged in this evacuation effort, and we grieve this senseless loss of life. The Americans who were killed today selflessly and courageously gave their lives to help desperate, innocent people, and I offer my deepest condolences to their families.”

Senator King tweeted Thursday night, “I am closely monitoring the situation in Kabul and praying for the victims of today’s attacks. My team and I remain in daily contact with the Administration on the need to protect American servicemembers and safely evacuate the American citizens and Afghan partners in harm’s way.”

“I am deeply saddened to learn that U.S. servicemembers have been killed and others wounded by terrorist attacks in Afghanistan. The security mission that they are carrying out at the airport in Kabul is critical to evacuating American citizens that are still in Afghanistan, and we should honor their sacrifice by ensuring that the mission is completed and that no American is left behind.

“As I have said before, we must come together as a country in support of the troops on the ground at the Kabul International Airport. Our top priority must be getting our citizens out safely and then bringing our servicemembers home.

“The United States cannot let this attack on our troops go unanswered. We must respond with strength to any attack on American citizens or servicemembers. The president must use his authority to swiftly conduct offensive operations against ISIS-K and other threats in order to disable their ability to put our servicemembers and the evacuation mission at risk.”

“I’m heartbroken over the news that several US Marines were killed today alongside Afghans seeking evacuation at the Kabul airport.”

“Our servicemembers and their families have made enormous sacrifices over the course of the last two decades, and we must do everything possible to get them and our allies to safety.”

