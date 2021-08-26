Advertisement

Piscataquis Valley Fair kicks off its 134th season

Coming back from a missed summer last year, the Piscataquis Valley Fair is now in its 134th...
Coming back from a missed summer last year, the Piscataquis Valley Fair is now in its 134th season Thursday.(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - Coming back from a missed summer last year, the Piscataquis Valley Fair is now in its 134th season Thursday.

Rides, games and lots of tractor pulling all kicked off Thursday and will continue through the weekend.

It’s a big summer for fairs to bounce back.

Lots of local vendors have a place to sell their goods again, and it brings an economic boost to area businesses.

Following the trend of fairs seeing big numbers, these folks are hoping this fair is next in line.

”Everybody’s waiting to get back to the fair. As I say I’m on the state board and every fair so far has had tremendous attendance and we’re looking for the same. We have beautiful weather, it’s hot today but starting tomorrow it’s supposed to cool down and be just great fair weather,” said Rusty Weymouth, President of the Piscataquis Valley Fair.

The fair schedule differs each day.

They are open until 9 p.m. Thursday, ending the first day with a fireworks display.

For a full schedule, visit here.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify body recovered from Penobscot River last week
The move follows the governor's mandate that health care workers get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Maine hospital stops scheduling employees who are not vaccinated
Red and blue lights
Body found on Martin Stream Road in Fairfield Wednesday afternoon has identified
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Brunswick route 1 crash
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in six-vehicle pileup in Brunswick

Latest News

New York man sentenced for third time in death of Augusta man
Waterville mayor offers to work a shift at local businesses
Waterville mayor offers to work a shift at local businesses
Foxcroft Academy is preparing to begin the year mandating masks for all students and staff.
Foxcroft Academy plans to start year with mask mandate
Red and blue lights
Body found on Martin Stream Road in Fairfield Wednesday afternoon has identified