Piscataquis Valley Fair kicks off its 134th season

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - Coming back from a missed summer last year, the Piscataquis Valley Fair is now in its 134th season Thursday.

Rides, games and lots of tractor pulling all kicked off Thursday and will continue through the weekend.

It’s a big summer for fairs to bounce back.

Lots of local vendors have a place to sell their goods again, and it brings an economic boost to area businesses.

Following the trend of fairs seeing big numbers, these folks are hoping this fair is next in line.

”Everybody’s waiting to get back to the fair. As I say I’m on the state board and every fair so far has had tremendous attendance and we’re looking for the same. We have beautiful weather, it’s hot today but starting tomorrow it’s supposed to cool down and be just great fair weather,” said Rusty Weymouth, President of the Piscataquis Valley Fair.

The fair schedule differs each day.

They are open until 9 p.m. Thursday, ending the first day with a fireworks display.

