New York man sentenced for third time in death of Augusta man

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A New York man whose sentence for murder and robbery in Augusta was thrown out by Maine’s highest court has been ordered for the third time to serve 30 years in prison.

A judge sentenced 32-year-old Aubrey Armstrong Thursday to serve the maximum penalty.

Armstrong was convicted in the robbery and murder of Joseph Marceau in 2015.

He was found beaten in his apartment in Augusta.

(WABI)

In May 2018, Armstrong was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

The next year, the Maine Supreme Court vacated that sentence because it violated the double jeopardy clause in the U-S Constitution.

They ordered a lower court judge to merge the conviction into one charge.

Armstrong was sentenced, again, to 30 years in prison but because of a technical issue, that sentence was also thrown out.

Armstrong’s lawyer say he has a minimal criminal history and one that does not involve violence.

The state prosecutor disagrees.

”Mr. Armstrong was disappointed that he was not provided an opportunity to rehabilitate and be released early on some type of probation which would allow himself to prove to the justice system that he’s able to live a law abiding life,” said Armstrong’s attorney, Scott Hess.

“The defendant brought in information that he had not brought in before, the fact that he had some family that was supportive of him and that he may have done some productive work in the past,” said Assistant Attorney General, Leanne Robbin. “Unfortunately, none of those family ties stopped him from engaging in the drug trade in Maine, from bringing heroin to Maine to sell, and beating, brutally, a young Maine who he wanted to steal drugs from.”

Armstrong was one of four people involved in the killing.

Two pleaded guilty - one killed herself in jail.

Armstrong’s attorney tells TV5 its likely he’ll appeal the sentence.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.