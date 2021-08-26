Meet Tatum- a viral social media dog from Hermon

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - If you didn’t know, there’s a viral social media star living in Hermon.

Tatum the dog has a following more than 3 million strong across social media, mainly for his wacky videos which include a distinct voiceover.

Chances are, you might already know him from his viral social media videos, which have received more than 46 million likes.

“We’re in (the videos), we know what’s behind the scenes,” said Nicole Lever, one of Tatum’s owners. “Yet, we still laugh, and I quote him, and it’s just kind of fun. We’re wacky.”

“It’s taken over our entire lives. It really has,” said Charles Lever, one of Tatum’s owners.

Charles and Nicole Lever of Hermon aren’t just his owners, they’re basically his parents.

Charles does the voice in the videos, but he made it clear that Tatum is the star.

Tatum has it all - gifts from his millions of fans, plenty of costumes, custom artwork, stickers, and even his own bathroom, complete with custom shower curtain! But, life wasn’t always so easy for this good boy.

“He weighed 10 pounds, and he was skin and bones,” said Nicole Lever. “He was then brought to a shelter, and it was a high-kill shelter, there were a lot of dogs there. And the Pixel Fund actually came in and said, ‘What dogs are being euthanized today,’ and Tatum was on that list, and he was rescued within hours. The rest is history!”

The last two years have had their ups and downs. But for Charles, Nicole, and a legion of fans, Tatum’s cheerful face - and voice - have provided a bright spot.

“The word ‘Tatum’ means “bringer of joy,” and that’s really all that we care about that he does,” said Charles Lever.

“He just has to be with people, always,” said Nicole Lever. “And he shouldn’t love people as much as he does.”

