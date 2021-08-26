Maine’s ICU beds are filling up as COVID surge continues

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the leaders of four Maine health care systems are coming together with a plea to the community to get vaccinated.

They represented Northern Light Health, MaineHealth, Central Maine Healthcare and MaineGeneral Health in a joint news conference Thursday afternoon.

This, is as the number of critical care beds continue to fill up.

As of Thursday, there were only 34 available ICU beds in Maine out of 332 total ICU beds. On Tuesday, there were 52, according to the Maine CDC.

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor is treating 17 patients in the ICU, 15 are in the medical surgery unit.

Chris Laird from Northern Light Health says patients have different needs and they are some of the sickest patients he’s seen over the course of the pandemic.

”They are critically ill. We have some patients that are intubated for long periods of time and we’re truly doing a lot to manage them, and keep them alive.”

According to the Maine CDC, there are 133 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 across Maine.

59 are in critical care and 27 are on a ventilator.

More than 90% of those hospitalized in the Northern Light system are unvaccinated, according to Dr. James Jarvis.

80% are unvaccinated in the MaineHealth system with all their current ICU patients unvaccinated.

“This surge that we’re experiencing is being driven by pockets of unvaccinated individuals across the state.”

“Our hospital is full. The compilation of not having the people we need, staffing and, or the nursing home challenges has created a very jammed up system. The upstream from that is that the emergency departments, the patients there have nowhere to go so are ER’s are full.”

Dr. Steven Diaz from MaineGeneral in Augusta adds that while acute COVID-19 cases are not responsible for most hospitalizations right now, their emergency rooms are full, and the pandemic has made it challenging for places nursing homes to take patients.

Dr. Joan Boomsma, the chief medical officer for MaineHealth, says everyday they and their health partners across the state are holding patients in the emergency room because there are no beds to put them in.

The more COVID-19 patients they treat, the less resources they have to care for other patients.

