Advertisement

Maine State Music Theatre to cut season short

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTBROOK, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine State Music Theatre will cut its season short after fears of COVID-19 and backlash to vaccination rules led to sluggish ticket sales.

Curtis Dale Clark, the theatre’s artistic director, said Wednesday that MSMT will move forward with its production of the musical “Jersey Boys,” which will run from Sept. 1 through Sept. 19 at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center, but has decided to cancel the season’s other shows: “Cinderella,” “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “Alice in Wonderland.”

“Jersey Boys,” which tells the story of singer Frankie Vallee and the Four Seasons, will be the Maine State Music Theatre’s first live performance in two years.

In a message posted on the theatre’s website, Clark said that the theatre had survived the worst of the pandemic and had kept its staff employed at half time.

“Despite all of these successes, we are not operating in the post-COVID world we thought we would be,” Clark said. “We have done our best to make the good decisions to keep our cast, crew, staff, and audience safe, but the nature of this ever-changing landscape means that we must also remain adaptable and flexible.”

The theatre had recently announced that it would require audience members to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to attend a show. Since the announcement, Clark said the theatre had issued approximately $36,000 in refunds to patrons who had second thoughts about attending a performance.

Clark blamed the poor ticket sales to backlash over the vaccination requirement as well as staging the shows in Westbrook. MSMT is based at the Pickard Theater on the Bowdoin College campus in Brunswick.

Clark said normally by this time, the theatre has sold more than 60 % of its tickets to the upcoming season. But right now, Clark said, the theatre has only sold about 20 % of tickets to the 2022 season.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify body recovered from Penobscot River last week
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Brunswick route 1 crash
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in six-vehicle pileup in Brunswick
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus data according to Maine CDC
4,141 new doses of COVID vaccine administered in Maine
Hampden Academy
RSU 22 votes on “flexible” mask-wearing plan

Latest News

Waterville mayor offers to work a shift at local businesses
Waterville mayor offers to work a shift at local businesses
The town is offering $30 an hour for the position.
Starting pay for Brunswick crossing guard position raises eyebrows
Crossing guard robbed of hearing aid, teeth: 'I get to blow my whistle for another day'
Starting pay for Brunswick crossing guard position raises eyebrows
Maine State Music Theatre to cut season short