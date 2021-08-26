Maine State Music Theatre to cut season short

WESTBROOK, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine State Music Theatre will cut its season short after fears of COVID-19 and backlash to vaccination rules led to sluggish ticket sales.

Curtis Dale Clark, the theatre’s artistic director, said Wednesday that MSMT will move forward with its production of the musical “Jersey Boys,” which will run from Sept. 1 through Sept. 19 at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center, but has decided to cancel the season’s other shows: “Cinderella,” “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “Alice in Wonderland.”

“Jersey Boys,” which tells the story of singer Frankie Vallee and the Four Seasons, will be the Maine State Music Theatre’s first live performance in two years.

In a message posted on the theatre’s website, Clark said that the theatre had survived the worst of the pandemic and had kept its staff employed at half time.

“Despite all of these successes, we are not operating in the post-COVID world we thought we would be,” Clark said. “We have done our best to make the good decisions to keep our cast, crew, staff, and audience safe, but the nature of this ever-changing landscape means that we must also remain adaptable and flexible.”

The theatre had recently announced that it would require audience members to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to attend a show. Since the announcement, Clark said the theatre had issued approximately $36,000 in refunds to patrons who had second thoughts about attending a performance.

Clark blamed the poor ticket sales to backlash over the vaccination requirement as well as staging the shows in Westbrook. MSMT is based at the Pickard Theater on the Bowdoin College campus in Brunswick.

Clark said normally by this time, the theatre has sold more than 60 % of its tickets to the upcoming season. But right now, Clark said, the theatre has only sold about 20 % of tickets to the 2022 season.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.