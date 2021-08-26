Maine hospital stops scheduling employees who are not vaccinated

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WMTW) - A hospital in Presque Isle has started to remove employees from the schedule who have refused to comply with Gov. Janet Mills’ mandate that health care workers be vaccinated against COVID-19.

For some employees that told us they are not going to be getting vaccinated, we are making plans now to fill their jobs so they won’t be a vacancy,” said Dr. Jay Reynolds, Senior Physician Executive at Northern Light AR Gould.

Registered Nurse Stephanie Grandy is one of the affected employees. “I was handed a letter and I was told that I have seven days that I’m being taken off the schedule immediately and that I have seven days to reconsider getting the shot or I will be officially terminated on the 31st of August,” said Grandy.

Northern Light announced in early August that all employees would be required to be vaccinated six weeks after a vaccine got full approval from the FDA.

They later changed their policy to align with the governor’s mandate that all health care workers be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1.

Grandy said she submitted a religious exemption under the hospital’s original plan, but the state’s plan does not allow those exemptions due to a 2019 law.

Grandy said she got a letter saying her non-medical exemption would not be granted.

In order to be considered fully vaccinated by Oct. 1, health care workers have to receive their final vaccination no later than Sept. 17.

