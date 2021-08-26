Husson University unveils new building for College of Business

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson University officially has a new home for their College of Business.

Harold Alfond Hall was unveiled Thursday at a ribbon cutting ceremony.

It was made possible thanks to a $4 million matching gift from the Harold Alfond Foundation.

Dean of the College of business Marie Hansen says the building and its facilities will help continue their efforts toward experiential learning, which in turn will benefit the community.

”Helping to make businesses in our region successful benefits everyone. Successful business creates economic growth. This benefits everyone in our community, and in addition those businesses can offer internships and employment opportunities to our graduates,” Hansen said.

“We enter this building as students with lofty dreams and exit as trained professionals prepared to make those dreams a reality,” said student Tyler Smith.

The new center has an extended reality lab and a financial technology center with a touch screens and stock tickers.

The building will also house a forensic science lab for students studying criminal justice.

