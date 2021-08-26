Hire-A-Vet campaign kicks off in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - “Everywhere you look you see help wanted signs in our critical industries.” says Bath Iron Works Senior Director of HR, Jonathan Mason. “Hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing, and many others.”

The 2021 Maine Hire-A-Vet campaign kicked off Thursday with a specific goal - have at least a hundred veterans hired by 100 employers in the next 100 days.

Maine Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman gave a speech at the kickoff. ”That’s our goal here today, to help connect military veterans, their spouses, and all job seekers to the careers the deserve and need in order to support themselves and their families.”

Since the campaign first began in 2015 it has exceeded the goal of 100 veteran hires, including last year when the event was held virtually.

Diana Leblanc got a job with Bangor Savings Bank last year when she and her spouse moved from Fort Riley in Kansas.

”As a veteran spouse myself, we understand the struggles that veteran families have to deal with when they’re transitioning to civilian life. We contacted the career center for veterans and they just started helping us especially with the networking part. Because when you’re not in Maine, it’s really hard for you to get employers to know you.”

General Dynamics and Bath Iron Works were some of the major sponsors of the event.

”We have over 1000 veterans building ships at BIW every day.” says Mason.

Resource providers were on hand in addition to the more than 100 employer booths.

You can find out more at https://www.mainecareercenter.com/mhav/

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.