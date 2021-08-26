Advertisement

Foxcroft Academy plans to start year with mask mandate

Foxcroft Academy is preparing to begin the year mandating masks for all students and staff.
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - Foxcroft Academy is preparing to begin the year mandating masks for all students and staff.

Students begin the school year next week, and school administrators and faculty are spending this week preparing the school for its second full pandemic school year.

The school will follow CDC guidance when it comes to wearing masks.

As long as Piscataquis County is considered Substantial or High level of community Transmission of COVID-19 they will continue wearing masks.

As parents and communities in school districts across the state weigh in on mask mandates for students, Foxcroft Academy says so far the community has been very understanding of their decision.

”They are frustrated just like we are. But we also have to protect each other. We have to protect other family members. We have to protect our teachers. If you want your student to attend here, and we want you to. We have to follow the rules,” said Arnold Shorey, Head of School at Foxcroft Academy.

The school will also conduct volunteer based, weekly pool testing to see if the virus appears to be spreading within the school.

School officials also want to break a stigma they have seen that international students are bringing the COVID-19 virus with them.

Saying this is absolutely not true, but they have been quarantining upon arrival before the start of the school year.

