Former U.S. Postal Service worker sentenced in case of stolen money orders

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former U.S. Postal Service worker was sentenced to three years of probation for stealing money orders while on the job.

37- year-old Mellony Hafford of Penobscot County was also ordered to pay more than $4,000 in restitution to the Postal Service.

She pleaded guilty in federal court in April.

Court documents say Hafford stole money order forms between May 20-16 and April 20-18.

We’re told she faked the forms to hide other money orders she made out to herself.

She also stole cash paid by customers.

