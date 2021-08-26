Advertisement

Former U.S. Postal Service worker sentenced in case of stolen money orders

A former U.S. Postal Service worker was sentenced to three years of probation for stealing money orders while on the job.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former U.S. Postal Service worker was sentenced to three years of probation for stealing money orders while on the job.

37- year-old Mellony Hafford of Penobscot County was also ordered to pay more than $4,000 in restitution to the Postal Service.

She pleaded guilty in federal court in April.

Court documents say Hafford stole money order forms between May 20-16 and April 20-18.

We’re told she faked the forms to hide other money orders she made out to herself.

She also stole cash paid by customers.

