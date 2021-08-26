Few Storms Tonight. Relief From The Heat & Humidity Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front moving towards the coastline this evening will finally bring some relief to the heat & humidity. Before the relief arrives, there will be the threat of showers & a few stronger t-storms as the front passes. Best chance of storms will be along the Interstate until about 8 PM this evening. A few of the storms could get close to severe criteria as strong wind gusts & heavy rain will be the main hazards. Small hail will also be possible. Once the front clears, threat of storms will end, winds will shift out of the WNW and dew points will start to drop. Lows tonight will drop into the upper 50s across the north and low to mid 60s elsewhere.

High pressure will move to our north on Friday. This will bring mostly sunny skies & comfortable conditions. Highs will be right where they should be this time of the year in the 70s & low 80s and more importantly, dew points will be in the 40s & 50s keeping us in the “Dry” and “Comfy” category.

This weekend will have a Fall feel to it as highs both days will only max out in the 60s & 70s. Saturday will be the drier of the two days with the potential of showers arriving Sunday & carrying over into Monday. Sunday will have highs mainly in the 60s. Dew points will start to climb into the “Sticky” category by early next week and our highs should return into the 70s and low 80s.

TONIGHT: Chance of storms until sunset. Skies will remain mostly clear with some fog along the coast. Lows in the 50s & 60s with a WNW wind around 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Humidity breaks and highs will be much more refreshing in the 70s & 80s. Expect mostly sunny skies with a NW wind around 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Comfortable day with very little humidity. Mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s. Clouds will start to increase through the afternoon with a few showers arriving overnight.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. Highs maxing out in the 60s & low 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. Highs in the 70s with dew points gradually climbing.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs becoming seasonable in the 70s & low 80s.

