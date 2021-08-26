Advertisement

Dangerous Heat & Humidity Today, Few PM Showers/Storms Possible

By Todd Simcox
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One more hot and humid day today ahead of an approaching cold front. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with high temperatures reaching the mid-80s along the coast and upper 80s to low 90s inland. Dew points will be in the upper 60s to low 70s making it feel even hotter. Heat index values will feel like it’s in the mid to upper 90s in spots this afternoon so use caution if you have outdoor plans today and make sure to drink plenty of water. As the cold front approaches, we’ll have a chance for a few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms developing later this afternoon and evening. Some of the storms could be on the strong side with gusty wind, hail and heavy rainfall. Any showers and thunderstorms that develop will wind down later this evening or early tonight as the front moves through the state. The wind will shift to the northwest behind the front tonight, ushering cooler and les humid air into the region as the night progresses. Look for nighttime temperatures to drop to the upper 50s to mid-60s for lows.

Cooler and less humid air moving in behind the front will make for a much more comfortable day Friday. High pressure will bring us a good deal of sunshine Friday. Temperatures will be more seasonable with highs reaching the 70s to near 80°. High pressure will bring us a good start to the weekend. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Saturday as some more clouds move into the state as the day progresses. Expect a cooler day Saturday with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. A warm front will push toward the region Sunday giving us a mostly cloudy day with a chance for some scattered showers throughout the day. So, if you’re making weekend plans, Saturday will be the best of our weekend days. Showers will remain in the forecast for Monday as well.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds, hot and humid. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible later this afternoon and evening. Some of the thunderstorms could produce gusty wind, hail and heavy rain. Highs in the mid-80s to low 90s. Heat indices will feel like it’s in the mid and upper 90s in spots. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: A few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible early then clear to partly cloudy. Turning less humid. Lows between 58°-65°. Wind will become northwest 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. Highs in the 70s to near 80°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs in the 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s.

