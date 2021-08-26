Advertisement

Caribou man sentenced to 4 years on various drug charges

30-year old Nathan Corbin pleaded guilty in federal court in March.
Handcuffs
Handcuffs
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Caribou man was ordered today to serve 4 years in prison for various drug charges.

Court documents say between July 2018 and May 2019 he worked with others to bring in meth originally from Mexico and sell it in Aroostok county.

The drugs were also sold in parts of central and northern Maine.

Corbin’s sentence was lowered to 4 years, as he has already served 27 months for a related state-court case.

