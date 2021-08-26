Advertisement

Body found on Martin Stream Road in Fairfield Wednesday afternoon

Red and blue lights
Red and blue lights(Associated Press)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A woman was found dead in Fairfield Wednesday afternoon.

Police say officials responded to a report of an unresponsive female at the end of a caller’s driveway on Martin Stream Road just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials say they attempted to render aid to the woman, but she was declared deceased.

Police say the woman’s name is not being released at this time as they notify family.

According to police the woman was transported to the medical examiner’s office in Augusta for an autopsy to be conducted.

Police are asking anyone who saw a female walking on Martin Stream Road in the early morning hours of August 25th to call Fairfield Police Department at 453-9321.

Fairfield Police add that there is no danger to the public.

