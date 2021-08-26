Advertisement

Bangor Housing holds annual block party

They had games, food, music, and prizes to celebrate the end of summer.
Bangor splash pad
Bangor splash pad(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Aug. 26, 2021
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Housing held their annual summer block party Thursday in a great spot to beat the heat.

Marketing and I.T. manager Charles Lever says a lot of the prizes are school supplies and things kids need to head back to school.

He says its a great way to bring the community together, especially on a hot day like Thursday.

For more events with Bangor Housing you can check their Facebook page for information.

”It’s definitely a sense of normalcy, the block party like I said, we do this every year and so now that the kids can come play with their friends and do the splash pad and get the prizes just feels normal. It feels like the pandemic isn’t happening but you know people are still socially distancing and masking when they need to,” Lever said.

