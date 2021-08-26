Bangor Housing holds annual block party

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Housing held their annual summer block party Thursday in a great spot to beat the heat.

They had games, food, music, and prizes to celebrate the end of summer.

Marketing and I.T. manager Charles Lever says a lot of the prizes are school supplies and things kids need to head back to school.

He says its a great way to bring the community together, especially on a hot day like Thursday.

For more events with Bangor Housing you can check their Facebook page for information.

”It’s definitely a sense of normalcy, the block party like I said, we do this every year and so now that the kids can come play with their friends and do the splash pad and get the prizes just feels normal. It feels like the pandemic isn’t happening but you know people are still socially distancing and masking when they need to,” Lever said.

