Backpack and school supply giveaway in Fairfield this weekend

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) -Kids in the Fairfield area will have a chance on Saturday to get the supplies they need to start school.

The Christmas Angels of Maine is a group that started last fall collecting toys and gifts for kids.

They’ve since expanded to do other good deeds all year round and have more 1000 members.

Saturday morning, the group will give away 200 backpacks filled with school supplies and even a water bottle to any child in need.

”We’ve had a lot of donations.” says group member Jennifer Goff. “A lot of businesses have been contributing, helping us out with the back to school supplies and the water bottles. So we’ve been very blessed with that.”

“It’s a first come first serve basis.” says Nancy Belanger. “The children do need to be in attendance to receive a backpack, and we’ll be here until they’re gone.”

Maine’s Natural’s and Crafts at 49 Green Road in Fairfield has donated the use of their parking area for this Saturday.

The backpacks will be available to pick up starting at nine AM.

You can find out more on the Christmas Angels Facebook group.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.