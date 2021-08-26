Apple picking underway at Monroe family orchard

MONROE, Maine (WABI) - Thursday may have been another hot and humid day, but in Monroe there was a sure sign that fall is right around the corner.

Apple picking is already underway for the season at Hooper’s Orchard.

“When it’s fall time, it means apple picking and pumpkin picking,” said Belle Hooper, who owns Hooper’s Orchard with her husband, Ben.

It’s no surprise the Hooper’s favorite season is fall.

“That’s when we’re open and that’s when everybody comes here,” said Ben Hooper. “But, behind the scenes, we’re working all summer to prepare for it.”

Ben and Belle Hooper’s farm sits on more than 300 acres in Monroe. The orchards make up just a fraction of that, offering 75 different kinds of apples, pears, and even some peaches.

Right now, Zestar! apples are in season, but by far the most popular apple at Hooper’s is the honeycrisp.

“They’re everything,” explained Ben Hooper. “They keep, they’re sweet, they’re tart, they’re big, they’re crunchy. They make great cider. They’re good for cooking or fresh eating, so they cover all the bases. And they look good, which is really important.”

The majority of their 1,500 trees are dwarf, making them easy to reach for kids. But a day of family fun at Hooper’s isn’t limited to orchards.

“My favorite thing is going into the corn maze, because I like going all the way through the end,” said Matthew Hooper, the couple’s son.

This year, the maze features a treasure hunt theme with a prize up for grabs at the completion.

It’s a true family operation. Matthew and his two older siblings play a role in the farm from start to finish.

“They learn every bit of the businesses and farming,” said Ben Hooper. “From the science behind it, from soil chemistry all the way through the finance of running a business, dealing with customers.”

And now, the Hoopers are ready to welcome other families back to the orchard for their 13th season.

“People come and they do apple picking with kids, families, picnicking,” said Belle Hooper. “That’s why there’s a lot of picnic tables. They enjoy it, getting some cider. Families enjoying family time.”

Hooper’s Orchard is open Thursdays through Sundays. The Hoopers recommend those who want a quieter orchard experience to come on Thursday or Friday, as Saturday and Sunday are their busiest days.

For more information, you can find Hooper’s Orchard on Facebook or visit their website, www.hoopersorchard.com.

