391 new coronavirus cases in Maine

Latest coronavirus cases and vaccines rates for Maine

Maine (WABI) - A little more than 80% of eligible Mainers received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to Governor Janet Mills.

She says Maine is one of just eight states to reach that mark.

62.36% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

2,942 new coronavirus vaccinations were given out in Maine.

The Maine CDC is also reporting 391 new coronavirus cases. No new deaths.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC

Penobscot County again with the highest total of new cases- 90 there. 51 additional cases in Aroostook County.

There are 29 in Somerset. 22 in Kennebec, 20 in Waldo, 19 in Hancock.

The U.S CDC’s face covering recommendation for indoor public settings now applies to all but one Maine county, Sagadahoc.

Seven counties - Aroostook, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Somerset, Franklin, Waldo, and York - are all classified as having “high” levels of covid-19 community transmission.

The eight other counties have substantial levels.

