Advertisement

Tick, browntail moth activity quieting down

By Allegra Zamore
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - You may have noticed that talk around ticks and browntail moths has quieted down recently.

That’s because they are typically more active in early summer months and start to decrease in the fall.

University of Maine tick lab coordinator Griffin Dill says right now, we are seeing a lull in the life cycle of browntail moths.

He says we will start to see caterpillars, but they’re less of a problem in the fall.

Dill says although these pests might not be as prevalent, you should still take necessary precautions.

“So it’s really important to continue personal protection measures like using repellents, conducting tick checks, and in addition to the ticks, of course, things like black flies, mosquitos, a whole variety of other biting pests that are still particularly active, so taking those precautions will help prevent issues with those pests as well,” Dill said.

Dill says to consult a physician if you have any sickness possibly related to an insect bite.

If you have questions regarding tick or browntail moth activitiy, Dill says he is happy to answer them.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Under the new law taking effect next month, only medical exemptions will be allowed for...
Maine law that bans nonmedical exemption vaccine exemptions for school children to take effect
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine
365 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
Authorities say Prykrocki returned home safely.
Greenbush teen found safely
The Department of Agriculture is investigating after an accident at Cedar Point.
Woman in ICU with brain injury after metal bracket flies off a roller coaster, hits her in the head
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands

Latest News

Make-A-Wish
Auburn teen’s traveling wish granted
The 134th Piscataquis Valley Fair begins Thursday.
Piscataquis Valley Fair returns for its 134th year
exterior of Northern Light Health Eastern Maine Medical Center
EMMC doctor addresses the trouble of finding appointments
Classroom
Maine DHHS, Department of Education partnering to publish COVID-19 vaccination rates by school district