Tick, browntail moth activity quieting down

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - You may have noticed that talk around ticks and browntail moths has quieted down recently.

That’s because they are typically more active in early summer months and start to decrease in the fall.

University of Maine tick lab coordinator Griffin Dill says right now, we are seeing a lull in the life cycle of browntail moths.

He says we will start to see caterpillars, but they’re less of a problem in the fall.

Dill says although these pests might not be as prevalent, you should still take necessary precautions.

“So it’s really important to continue personal protection measures like using repellents, conducting tick checks, and in addition to the ticks, of course, things like black flies, mosquitos, a whole variety of other biting pests that are still particularly active, so taking those precautions will help prevent issues with those pests as well,” Dill said.

Dill says to consult a physician if you have any sickness possibly related to an insect bite.

If you have questions regarding tick or browntail moth activitiy, Dill says he is happy to answer them.

