Sunshine, Hot & Humid Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will build into the region today and bring us a hot and humid Wednesday. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies today with high temperatures reaching the low to mid-80s along the coast and upper 80s to low 90s inland. Dew points are expected to be in the mid-60s on average making it feel even hotter. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight. A cold front approaching the area could bring a few showers into northern and western areas after midnight otherwise expect dry conditions for much of the state tonight. Temperatures will drop back to the 60s for overnight lows.

We’re in for another hot and humid day Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies with highs reaching the mid-80s to low 90s inland. Coastal areas will be a bit cooler with more of a breeze off the water keeping temperatures closer to the 80° for coastal locales. Much of the day looks dry with shower and thunderstorm chances increasing later in the afternoon and evening as the cold front begins to move into the state. A cold front is forecast to cross the state Thursday afternoon giving us a chance for some showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. The cold front will move through the state Thursday night and push offshore early Friday morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Thursday night, winding down around or shortly after midnight as the front moves through. Cooler and less humid air will move in behind the front for Friday giving us a welcomed break in the heat and humidity. Friday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s to around 80° and very comfortable humidity. High pressure will bring us a good start to the weekend. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with high temperatures in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the mid-80s to low 90s. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of a shower after midnight over northern and western parts of the state. Lows in the 60s. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible later in the afternoon and evening. Highs between 83°-91°, coolest along the coast. Southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

