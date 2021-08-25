Sunset Home residents in Waterville enjoy fair on their front lawn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) -A residential care facility in Waterville decided to bring the fair experience home with a special event.

Staff and volunteers from the community turned the lawn of Sunset Home of Waterville into a fairground today.

Games, entertainment, and fair food were all offered.

Residents even got the chance to push a pie into the face of some of the staff. Which, according to resident Katherine Rancourt, was “very, very satisfying.”

“It’s wonderful, I’ve never seen anything like this before in a nursing facility. They do a great job.” said resident Ann Hines.

Activities Coordinator Ravyn Myst says they were glad to offer the fair since there hasn’t been much opportunity for events like it in the past year.

“We have people from Faith Church, the youth group, and Messalonskee cheering doing some volunteer stuff and just trying to have fun with the ladies.

The non-profit care facility provides services for up to 20 women.

