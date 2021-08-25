Skowhegan Chamber of Commerce collecting school supplies for area families

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - As kids head back to school, some parents are in need of those important school supplies.

The Skowhegan Chamber of Commerce is hoping to offer a police cruiser full of them.

Partnering with the United Way of Mid-Maine, the chamber held its second annual stuff a cruiser event Wednesday.

Backpacks, notebooks, pens and pencils were all collected.

The chamber says last year’s huge load of donations that were given out to families in need prompted them to hold another drive this year.

”What we found is that a lot of families can’t afford to buy some of the school supplies that are needed, so it’s important for us to reach out and collect as many items as we can so the kids can start the school year off right,” said Jason Gayne, President of the Skowhegan Regional Chamber of Commerce.

“This cruiser was actually packed from floor to ceiling. We couldn’t put much more stuff in there just in the one day we had it out here,” said David Bucknam, Skowhegan Police Chief.

Although the cruiser went back to the police station, the chamber will keep accepting school supply donations through Friday.

You can even put your name down to win a free chamber gift card.

