Advertisement

Six-vehicle crash closes Route 1 in Brunswick

Brunswick route 1 crash
Brunswick route 1 crash(Brunswick Police Department)
By WMTW
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Maine (WMTW) - Six vehicles, including a box truck, were involved in a crash on Route 1 in Brunswick Wednesday morning.

Police are describing the crash as “serious.”

The crash happened on the northbound side of the highway.

Route 1 northbound is currently open, while the southbound lanes will remain closed for “another few hours,” police said.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Under the new law taking effect next month, only medical exemptions will be allowed for...
Maine law that bans nonmedical exemption vaccine exemptions for school children to take effect
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine
365 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
Authorities say Prykrocki returned home safely.
Greenbush teen found safely
The Department of Agriculture is investigating after an accident at Cedar Point.
Woman in ICU with brain injury after metal bracket flies off a roller coaster, hits her in the head
A customer left a generous tip to be shared among staff members.
Diner leaves $10,000 tip to reward employees’ hard work

Latest News

Governor urges Mainers to get their now-approved COVID shots
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus data according to Maine CDC
4,141 new doses of COVID vaccine administered in Maine
Maine Episcopal Diocese, Portland.
Maine Episcopal Diocese to require COVID-19 vaccination for clergy, staff
Maine Episcopal Diocese to require COVID-19 vaccination for clergy, staff
Maine Episcopal Diocese to require COVID-19 vaccination for clergy, staff