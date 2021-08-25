Six-vehicle crash closes Route 1 in Brunswick
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK, Maine (WMTW) - Six vehicles, including a box truck, were involved in a crash on Route 1 in Brunswick Wednesday morning.
Police are describing the crash as “serious.”
The crash happened on the northbound side of the highway.
Route 1 northbound is currently open, while the southbound lanes will remain closed for “another few hours,” police said.
