RSU 22 votes on “flexible” mask-wearing plan

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - The RSU 22 School Board held an emergency meeting Tuesday to discuss and vote on a mask-wearing guidance for students, after a voting error was discovered from last week’s meeting.

The board voted to pass an amendment to the original plan that gives superintendent Regan Nickels the flexibility to adjust the original mask-wearing plan as data dictates. The board discussed collecting its own internal community data, in addition to using federal and state CDC data.

The original plan was for students to wear masks when either Penobscot or Waldo county was at a red or orange alert level, according to the US CDC. However, an amendment was voted in last week that made mask-wearing a parent’s choice. That vote was later found to be miscounted.

Supporters of the mask-wearing requirement dressed in red, which signified “red for ed.” Many in the audience also came with signs.

Doctors James Jarvis and Noah Nesin were among the health professionals to speak.

Public comment was split, with supporters of each position speaking for more than three hours.

Penobscot County is currently at a red level, while Waldo is orange.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.