One Last Hot & Humid Day Before Relief Arrives

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Weak area of high pressure remains in place. This will help to keep mostly clear skies overnight. Another warm & humid night with lows dropping into the 70s and fog expected to develop along the coast. A few showers & isolated storms will be possible over the County into early tomorrow morning. Rest of the region will remain dry.

Thursday will be the last day of the hot & humid conditions. Skies will remain mostly sunny with highs away from the coast reaching the upper 80s and low 90s. Closer to the coast highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Dew points will remain in the 60s & 70s and will make it FEEL even hotter especially for inland areas where it could feel like the low to mid 90s. By Thursday afternoon, a cold front will move into the north and will head for the coastline. This front will produce the threat of showers & storms as it moves into the Central Highlands and closer to the coast. For now, the timing of the front looks to be late enough in the afternoon that severe weather will not be a threat. As the front does move through, winds will pick up and for some could gust over 20 mph. Once the front clears, threat of storms will end and a less humid airmass will move into the region.

High pressure will move to our north on Friday. This will bring mostly sunny skies & comfortable conditions. Highs will be right where they should be this time of the year in the 70s & low 80s.

This weekend will have a Fall feel to it as highs both days will only max out in the 60s & 70s. Saturday will be the drier of the two days with the potential of showers arriving Sunday & carrying over into Monday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with a few showers across the far north. Still warm & humid with lows in the 60s. A light southerly wind around 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Another hot & humid day with highs for the interior in the upper 80s to low 90s. Near the coast it will be in the 70s & 80s. Dew points will be higher and it will make if FEEL hotter than Wednesday. Cold front moves through by late afternoon bringing a chance of showers & storms. Winds will pick up along the front gusting over 20 mph at times.

FRIDAY: Humidity breaks and highs will be much more refreshing in the 70s & 80s. Expect mostly sunny skies.

SATURDAY: Comfortable day with very little humidity. Mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. Highs maxing out in the 60s & 70s.

