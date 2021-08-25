Advertisement

Northern Light Health facilities no longer accepting pre-travel, event clearance COVID-19 testing

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Those looking to get tested for COVID-19 because they’re traveling or heading to an event will no longer be able to do so through Northern Light Health facilities.

State order testing sites, which include Northern Light Health facilities, can no longer accept or process samples.

Because of high volume, testing is reserved for people with a confirmed or suspected exposure.

Travel and event testing is available at many fee service locations throughout the state.

The Northern Light Pharmacy on State Street in Bangor is one of them.

Officials say those sites have a much quicker turn around time.

