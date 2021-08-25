Newman Center in Orono receives anonymous donation to help renovate center

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - An anonymous 1.25-million-dollar donation will help renovate the Newman Center in Orono.

The gift will add to the “Rebuild His Church” capital campaign which has now raised 2.6-million-dollars of a 3.5-million-dollar goal.

Renovations at the center will include a new space for meetings, a steeple bell, a student lounge, and more.

The center has served as a spiritual home for both Catholic and non-Catholic University of Maine students since 1946.

The donation will also help fund projects at the parish’s other churches in Old Town, Bradley, and Indian Island.

Construction at the center is scheduled to begin in the spring.

