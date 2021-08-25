New Maine border chief is agency vet familiar with state

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (AP) — The new U.S. Border Patrol chief for Maine’s border with Canada is a veteran of the agency who has also served on the border with Mexico.

William Maddocks was official sworn in as chief of the Houlton sector Tuesday.

The sector’s previous chief had been Jason Owens, who is slated to be transferred to Washington, D.C., to instruct incoming border agents.

Maddocks has served in the border patrol since 1997 and has made stops in the Rio Grande Valley and Yuma, Arizona.

