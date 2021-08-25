Advertisement

New Maine border chief is agency vet familiar with state

William Maddocks
William Maddocks(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (AP) — The new U.S. Border Patrol chief for Maine’s border with Canada is a veteran of the agency who has also served on the border with Mexico.

William Maddocks was official sworn in as chief of the Houlton sector Tuesday.

The sector’s previous chief had been Jason Owens, who is slated to be transferred to Washington, D.C., to instruct incoming border agents.

Maddocks has served in the border patrol since 1997 and has made stops in the Rio Grande Valley and Yuma, Arizona.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Under the new law taking effect next month, only medical exemptions will be allowed for...
Maine law that bans nonmedical exemption vaccine exemptions for school children to take effect
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine
365 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
Authorities say Prykrocki returned home safely.
Greenbush teen found safely
The Department of Agriculture is investigating after an accident at Cedar Point.
Woman in ICU with brain injury after metal bracket flies off a roller coaster, hits her in the head
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands

Latest News

Center Theatre in Dover-Foxcroft
Dover-Foxcroft theater offering after school programs
The chamber says last year's huge load of donations that were given out to families in need...
Skowhegan Chamber of Commerce collecting school supplies for area families
Murray-Burns led multiple police departments on a pursuit in December of 2019 through parts of...
Hartland man pleads guilty to 13 charges stemming from police shooting, faces life in prison
Northern Light Health facilities no longer accepting pre-travel, event clearance COVID-19 testing